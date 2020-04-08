Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Peter Bruce: SA cannot afford lack of economic activity for much longer
Former Business Day editor Peter Bruce talks to Business Day TV about what we can learn about global pandemic
08 April 2020 - 17:06
This week, the former editor and MD of both Business Day and Financial Mail (FM), Peter Bruce, wrote a thought-provoking column in the FM about what we’ve seen — and from which we should learn — about the way people, leaders and the world economy in general emerges from global pandemics or similar mass-impact events.
Business Day TV’s Gary Alfonso talks to Bruce about the column.