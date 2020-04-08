Opinion

WATCH: Peter Bruce: SA cannot afford lack of economic activity for much longer

Former Business Day editor Peter Bruce talks to Business Day TV about what we can learn about global pandemic

This week, the former editor and MD of both Business Day and Financial Mail (FM), Peter Bruce, wrote a thought-provoking column in the FM about what we’ve seen — and from which we should learn — about the way people, leaders and the world economy in general emerges from global pandemics or similar mass-impact events.

Business Day TV’s Gary Alfonso talks to Bruce about the  column.

PETER BRUCE: Pandemics: lessons from the past for those who are Left

We isolate, caregivers risk their lives, the rich hoard and the poor suffer. But the rich die too. And we argue like there’s no tomorrow
PETER BRUCE: Oh, for the days of conglomerates

It is tempting to yearn for companies such as Anglo American that were geared for isolation
PETER BRUCE: Can Cyril change the ANC’s tune amid Moody’s blues?

Ramaphosa has to move ahead or get out of the way. Reform has to come or we all crumble, rich and poor, big companies and small
BUSI MAVUSO: Kick-starting the economy is an urgent but delicate matter

How to restart a stalled economy in SA, and when, after the Covid-19 shutdown is the great question of our time
Government is still assessing effectiveness of lockdown

The president is concerned about the lockdown’s effect on the economy, but says that ‘lives matter’
