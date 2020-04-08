Protect older people now, or children in the future?

Sometime in the next few days President Cyril Ramaphosa will come to an agonising decision whether to extend the Covid-19 lockdown or lift it. Agonising, because in a way it is a choice between protecting those most vulnerable against the virus — the elderly — and protecting the futures of those most vulnerable to the severe economic conditions resulting from the lockdown — children.

If the decision were simply a matter of child deaths against adult deaths, choosing to protect the young would be relatively uncomplicated. Beyond the platitudes extolling the sanctity of all life, we all know that the life of a child is more valuable. But it is not that simple.

The two options for the lockdown has at least one known premise going for each. First, the virus, unleashed from the lockdown, may spread so fast that our health system will not cope. Many adults might die, especially among the elderly, though we don’t know how many. Second, the recession or depression caused by an extended lockdown would disproportionately harm children, though we don’t know its depth or duration.

But that is where the easy weighing up of certainties stops. While the death of adults succumbing to Covid-19 is visible, direct, quantifiable and dramatic, the blow of an economic collapse to young children can be virtually invisible, at least to the ubiquitous cellphone camera. It is insidious, spreads out over decades, and the suffering is immeasurable.

The lockdown cuts off wages, the main source of sustenance for the poor, to such an extent that no government support programme can hope to salve the hurt. It is uncertain if the Unemployment Insurance Fund can process enough relief funds in time to stave off hunger. It is certain that it does not reach informal-sector workers and the large community of undocumented migrant workers, which some estimates put at 2-million people. Another certainty is that the longer the lockdowns lasts, the more businesses will never start up again, and the more wages will be lost to the poor.

No reserves

“We are going to see a rise in the acute undernutrition of children,” says David Harrison, CEO of the DG Murray Trust, a foundation involved in child and youth health and welfare. He paints a grim picture of the SA landscape of child poverty going into the crisis: 65% of SA children already live in poverty and 77% don’t consume a minimum acceptable diet. Of children under six, 12% go hungry and 61% are anaemic. 27% of children under five are stunted.

“Any sort of shock to the system, like an economic depression, is going to exacerbate [conditions] very quickly. We have no reserves,” says Harrison. He expects that the current rate of severe acute malnutrition in children of 1%-2% will increase threefold to 3%-6%. Malnutrition compromises the immune system, causing more children to succumb to disease. “That is just the extreme end of the spectrum,” says Harrison.

The stunting of children (where their height-for-age is more than two standard deviations below the WHO Child Growth Standards median) is certainly set to rise from its current 31% of children under two and 27% of children under five. The ramifications of stunting is insidious and its misery long term, leading to lower educational and economic attainment.

Landon Myer, head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine at the University of Cape Town, says: “Depending on how long this epidemic goes on for and how severe the societal impacts are, we may see a cohort of children who are set back years in education. I think that may produce a hangover in our society for a decade or two.”

Landon says he would not predict that child mortality currently at 32 per 1,000 children under five will rise, but he also would not be surprised if it did. While the child mortality rate is a robust measure of child health, it is crude. A lot of damage can be inflicted on children before there is a significant increase in child mortality. Myer believes hospitalisation rates of children will be a more revealing measure of the blow of the coming economic crisis to child health.

The compromised immune system of poor children because of malnutrition, together with the cramped conditions made worse by the lockdown as winter approaches, are likely to lead to a rise in the number of children who need hospital care for influenza and pneumonia. Diarrhoea is also a threat, although it tends to be a summer disease in SA.

Shanaaz Mathews, director of the Children’s Institute at the University of Cape Town, says another blow to the nutrition of poor children comes in the form of the lockdown of schools, and the resulting loss of meals through the National School Nutrition Programme. She fears the child support grant of R420 per month is not enough. “If already large numbers of children are malnourished, you’re looking at families who are going to be absolutely destitute if children are not getting access to their daily meal through the National Schools Nutrition Programme. She urged the government to work on redirecting the meals to the families where they are locked down in their homes.

Clearly, the lockdown strategy is harming children, but is the harm more than the good? Two-thirds of SA children are raised in households where there is only one caregiver. One in five is raised by relatives, many of them elderly grandparents. For Mathews, the possibility of the virus killing large numbers of these caregivers raises the spectre of the millions of orphans and child-headed households that resulted from the HIV/Aids epidemic just after the turn of the century.

Overcrowded townships

To add to the uncertainty, no clear picture has yet emerged of the prognosis of the millions of South Africans with HIV/Aids and tuberculosis when they get Covid-19. But what if the lockdown, even if it makes sense on paper and in the suburbs, is not practical for SA’s overcrowded townships? Then the only difference the lockdown makes is to wrap the virus in an extra layer of economic hardship for delivery to the poor.

“It is impossible for children to remain in the four walls of a shack for 24 hours a day,” says Mathews. Drop-off centres and safe places in the townships are closed. Single-parent essential workers who brave the social compression of the taxis every day to get to work struggle to arrange child care now that creches are closed. It is an incredibly complicated dilemma, says Mathews. A lot more thought needs to go into the practical difficulties of implementing the lockdown in the townships.

Whether the lockdown is lifted or extended, Harrison, Myer and Mathews all agree that one of the most important tools in alleviating its harm to children is the child support grant, through which 12-million SA children claim R420 per month. All concur that the amount of the grant needs to be increased. The food poverty line in SA is estimated at R531 per month, according to the SA Early Childhood Review of 2019.