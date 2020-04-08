Opinion

CARTOON: Covid-19, killing the rand

08 April 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, April 8 2020
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer on improved global risk sentiment

The local bourse recorded gains for a second trading session, as investors grow more optimistic that the spread of Covid-19 may have peaked
Markets
13 hours ago

SA to take $1bn Covid-19 loan from New Development Bank

Loan will be made available within days to help fight the corona virus pandemic
National
2 days ago

Virus and junk status to slash tax revenues

Preliminary tax outcomes for 2019/2020, confirmed a steeper revenue shortfall than during the global financial crisis
Economy
6 days ago

Lockdowns are not sustainable, says economist Hausmann

They could slow the spread of the coronavirus but will come at huge cost to the economy and may lead to a jobs bloodbath
Economy
5 days ago

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk

Moody’s dropped SA’s rating to Ba1, with the outlook remaining negative, bringing it in line with peer agencies Fitch and S&P Global
Economy
1 week ago

Fitch downgrades SA further into junk in another blow for local markets

Rand crashes through R19/$ and is down more than 18% in the past month
Economy
4 days ago
Tuesday, April 7 2020
