‘America First’ is no winner in the global fight against Covid-19

US President Donald Trump has made good — or, rather, bad — on his campaign promise to put “America First”, which in practice has often meant “America alone”. He has undermined US influence at the UN, questioned the foundations of Nato and made this country less secure and less influential by repudiating international agreements.

This is old news. What is new is that Trump’s insular approach to foreign policy — coupled with his early attempts to minimise the threat posed by Covid-19 — is undermining US leadership in rallying the world to deal co-operatively with the pandemic. Such global co-ordination is vitally necessary to replace the current patchwork of national and regional efforts, some of them sorely inadequate.

Obviously, any US president’s first duty during this public health crisis is to protect the people of the US. No-one is suggesting that Trump embrace a sentimental one-worldism. But because of the global nature of this menace, American lives are threatened by a failure of this administration to galvanise international support for a strategy to control a pandemic that knows no borders.