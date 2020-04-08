Opinion

SECOND TAKE: LOS ANGELES TIMES

‘America First’ is no winner in the global fight against Covid-19

Donald Trump’s insular stance undermines the US’s role in the crisis

08 April 2020 - 05:05
US president Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, in the Brady briefing room at the White House on April 6, 2020, in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP/ MANDEL NGAN
US president Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, in the Brady briefing room at the White House on April 6, 2020, in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP/ MANDEL NGAN

US President Donald Trump has made good — or, rather, bad — on his campaign promise to put “America First”, which in practice has often meant “America alone”. He has undermined US influence at the UN, questioned the foundations of Nato and made this country less secure and less influential by repudiating international agreements.

This is old news. What is new is that Trump’s insular approach to foreign policy — coupled with his early attempts to minimise the threat posed by Covid-19 — is undermining US leadership in rallying the world to deal co-operatively with the pandemic. Such global co-ordination is vitally necessary to replace the current patchwork of national and regional efforts, some of them sorely inadequate.

Obviously, any US president’s first duty during this public health crisis is to protect the people of the US. No-one is suggesting that Trump embrace a sentimental one-worldism. But because of the global nature of this menace, American lives are threatened by a failure of this administration to galvanise international support for a strategy to control a pandemic that knows no borders.

American influence in the world arguably had been ebbing even before Trump was elected, but he has dramatically increased the estrangement with allies by calling Nato “obsolete” (a characterisation he later withdrew) and deciding to pull the US out of the Paris accord on climate change and the international agreement designed to forestall Iran’s development of nuclear weapons. 

Given the president’s cranky aversion to internationalism, it’s not surprising that the administration hasn’t made maximum use of the UN to address the pandemic, for example by securing the adoption of a Security Council resolution similar to the one passed in 2014 during the Ebola crisis. 

Because both the US and China exercise a veto in the Security Council, adoption of such a resolution would require co-operation between the two countries. Lately the president has moderated his harsh language about China, avoiding the term “Chinese virus” and praising Chinese President Xi Jinping. But it’s not clear that he’s willing to join hands with China on an international approach to dealing with the outbreak. That, rather than competition with China for pre-eminence, should be the goal. /Los Angeles, April 6

© Los Angeles Times 

Economists and ‘nowcasting’ for the US economy

Economists usually depend on monthly, quarterly or yearly trends when forecasting; Covid-19 has changed all that
World
4 days ago

Trump Organisation wants Deutsche Bank to delay loan payments

Deutsche Bank also negotiated some loans with a personal guarantee from Donald Trump, meaning it may have to collect from a sitting president
Companies
4 days ago

How a pandemic made Mike Pompeo rethink his views on the UN

The turnaround is characteristic of a broader softening in tone by the US, after playing down the threat of Covid-19 for weeks
World
5 days ago

US jobless claims at nearly 10-million in two weeks

A record 6.65-million people filed jobless claims in the week ended March 28, worse than the most dire estimate in Bloomberg’s survey of economists
World
5 days ago

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Covid-19 has destroyed ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: We were all pulling together until Ace ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Paying the price for importing goods and ...
Opinion
4.
SA can move from junk status to comeback kid by ...
Opinion
5.
JOHN DLUDLU: Solidarity one of pandemic’s first ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.