THE GUARDIAN: Covid-19 makes case for bridging the digital divide

The Covid-19 pandemic is underscoring that internet access is no longer a luxury, but a necessity to participate in society fully. More than half the world’s population is now online. But access varies hugely according to the development level of countries, the wealth and education of individuals, and gender: fewer women than men use the internet.

In some places, the ability to use a crucial source of information may be a matter of life and death right now (even if not all the information is reliable). Millions of people are denied access. Human Rights Watch has urged governments that have imposed internet shutdowns — such as Bangladesh and Myanmar — to lift them, warning that they could prove deadly given coronavirus’s spread.

The pandemic is a powerful reminder of the effect of the digital divide. It is building the case for treating internet access as a public utility: an essential service that needs to be properly regulated and buttressed by the state.