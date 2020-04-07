SA can move from junk status to comeback kid by doing the right things

It is no surprise that Moody’s Investors Service has finally downgraded SA to subinvestment grade, or “junk” as it is sometimes called. This change aligned Moody’s rating to that of Fitch and S&P Global Ratings, with all three agencies on a negative outlook.

Last week Fitch went a step further and downgraded again, making it the most bearish agency at present, two notches below investment grade. Moody’s remains one notch below investment grade, while S&P’s split rating (local- and foreign-currency ratings) are a respective one and two notches below investment grade. The question that arises: is “junk” just “junk”?

The first tier of subinvestment grade (Ba1-Ba3 for Moody’s and BB- or BB+ for S&P-Fitch) is described as “speculative”, whereas the tier below this (B1-B3 for Moody’s and B+ and B- for S&P-Fitch) is described as “highly speculative”. Another 11 to 12 notches down is the area in which countries are in default.

To use an extreme example, Argentina’s sovereign rating is now seven notches below investment grade — territory generally described as “default imminent with little prospect for recovery”. So while “imminent default” still seems a faraway prospect for SA, the country still faces the problem of being junk rated with negative outlooks across all three agencies — the worst place to be during a crisis.