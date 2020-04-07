CARTOON: Viral ventilator

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
A prolonged shutdown will destroy the informal sector and plunge more people into poverty
Retired Constitutional Court justice Kate O'Regan says any other use or disclosure of tracing information will be unlawful
Campaign to contain spread of virus steps up a gear as SA enters the second week of national lockdown
The company is cutting 3,000 jobs as it contends with falling revenue from its fixed-line phone network
The world has lived through crises before by stimulating activity, but what then when there are lockdowns?
Retailers talk to Business Day TV about the challenges within the retail sector
Riyadh imposed a 24-hour lockdown on residents in all of its major cities
A virus-free India team playing in an empty ground would at least allow millions of rand to flow into the economy
Historians show that in the past SA always took advantage of health crises to further segregate and impoverish ‘others’
