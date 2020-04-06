Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Leadership in the time of coronavirus
Prof Nick Binedell of from Gibs talks to Business Day TV about what future generations will say about leadership during the pandemic
06 April 2020 - 10:48
For years to come, academics, economists, politicians, business experts and professionals will write and collate reports, books and executive summaries of the virus called Covid-19 that brought the world to a standstill in 2020.
Gary Alfonso speaks to Prof Nick Binedell of Pretoria University’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) about what future generations will say about leadership in the time of the coronavirus pandemic
Or listen to the full audio: