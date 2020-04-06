Opinion

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Leadership in the time of coronavirus

Prof Nick Binedell of from Gibs talks to Business Day TV about what future generations will say about leadership during the pandemic

06 April 2020 - 10:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIJS KAMINSKIS
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIJS KAMINSKIS

For years to come, academics, economists, politicians, business experts and professionals will write and collate reports, books and executive summaries of the virus called Covid-19 that brought the world to a standstill in 2020.

Gary Alfonso speaks to Prof Nick Binedell of Pretoria University’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) about what future generations will say about leadership in the time of the coronavirus pandemic

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Leadership in a time of crisis: lessons for the AfCFTA

Beyond Covid-19, Africa’s economy needs to be robustly rebuilt with manufacturing at its heart, writes Marie-Noelle Nwokolo
Opinion
3 days ago

Fikile Mbalula relaxes Covid-19 regulations for taxi industry

The minister has increased hours of operations and limits to passengers, as long they wear the provided masks
National
4 days ago

IFP bemoans ‘frivolous’ amendments to Covid-19 regulations

Two ministers have changed limitations regarding food trading and public transport a week into the lockdown, which is seen as pandering to industry
National
2 days ago

Covid-19 is the final straw for small business owners after economic downturn

En-novate has been forced to stop taking emerging entrepreneurs abroad to give them global exposure
Opinion
3 days ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: The virus of despots and cretins

The Covid-19 pandemic is exposing the manifest failings of some of the world’s political leaders
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Borrowing at the short end risks ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STUART THEOBALD: SA can learn from experience as ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Why ban liquor, smokes?
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Screening for Covid-19 is welcome news
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: Labour aristocrats cripple a nation ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.