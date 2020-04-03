CARTOON: Behind Fikile Mbalula’s U-turn

The drop in non-resident holders had also been inflamed by the dire global market backdrop as Covid-19 weighs on market sentiment
Demands for unaffordable wage increases in the midst of an existential crisis will be harshly judged
During SA's coronavirus lockdown, we will not be able to print the Homefront supplement.
DA leader calls for an ad hoc committee to ensure oversight over organs of state and that civil liberties are protected
Mining companies reel under the Covid-19 pandemic and opt to hold on to cash
They could slow the spread of the coronavirus but will come at huge cost to the economy and may lead to a jobs bloodbath
The rights and obligations of employees and employers are unclear
Governments fear misinformation will drive up infection rates
SA-born player likely to endear himself to supporters of promotion-bound club by accepting pay of £5‚000 a week
With the lockdown under way horror and sci-fi movies fit the dystopian mood.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.