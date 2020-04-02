Leadership in a time of crisis: lessons for the AfCFTA

Additionally, the continent is expected to see in excess of $10bn in unanticipated health spending and fiscal stimulus packages and, regrettably, depending on the duration and severity of Covid-19, the costs could be larger. If ever there was a time for strong leadership, it is now, and Africa must rise to the challenge.

Thankfully, one thing that has emerged from this crisis is a refocus on what really matters: people. The human race, advanced as it may be, has been put to the test by an invisible, biological threat.

The solution has so far been social isolation, social-distancing and locking down whole cities and countries — a temporary measure that may change the way people conduct business for some time to come. Most importantly, the world has had to come to terms with a key vulnerability in global trade: the dominance of China, and the Far East, as the global manufacturing hub.

The origins of the current supply-chain predicament arise from decisions to rely on one supplier or one region for various cost and sometimes property rights reasons. Such decisions cascade down through supply chains, even influencing those businesses that do not directly source materials or products from China themselves, but whose suppliers do.

Many multinationals learnt this lesson with the March 2011 earthquake in Japan, but it seems much of it got lost over the years. Now, Covid-19, with a much broader reach, has exposed these vulnerabilities and perhaps will awaken global operations’ management procedures.

China’s grinding halt

The Chinese economy is suffering a historic slump as much of the nation’s economic activity came to a grinding halt. Retail sales nose-dived 20.5% by end of February, in comparison to a projected 4% decline. Unemployment was no exception as millions lost their jobs and unemployment rate jumped to 6.2%, the highest on official state record.

Manufacturing buckled as China’s manufacturing-purchasing-managers index fell to 35.7 in February from 50 in January, the lowest reading recorded since the state began this survey in 2004. For industries, the government-imposed shutdown strained performance as production, new orders, delivery times, and staffing levels all fell at record rates.

The challenge was captured appropriately by Scott Settersten, CFO of the US-based cosmetics company Ulta Beauty: “The situation is dynamic, and it’s very difficult to predict or quantify the impact of any potential disruption to our supply chain, changes in consumer demand, or any other actions that may become necessary as events unfold”.

With China’s temporary paralysis, global supply chains have choked. Companies everywhere find themselves in a tussle to find diverse sources of supplies for every product one can think of, not in the least toilet paper and personal protective equipment. The situation is dire and, evidently, it’s not just in China.

Speaking to the Financial Times, S&P Global’s Jun Hong Park, stated that, “If the supply chain outages persist, this could disrupt Samsung and LG Electronics.” Why might that be the case? Simply because the different components of many of the world’s electronic gadgets come from several different countries. So, while China may be recovering, the world needs South Korea, Japan and Vietnam to be on the same part of the disease curve, otherwise tighter transport restrictions, production closures and shortage of essential raw materials — electronic chips and phone screen panels — will not be able to leave or reach the factories that need them.

Take Apple. iPhone camera parts and Apple Watch screens are made by LG, a South Korean company operating largely in Vietnam but mostly assembled in China. In Europe for instance, after the German border to Poland was closed, trucks lined up for 65km near Berlin.

Ethan Harris, head of global economic research at Bank of America stated that, “In terms of the impact on global production, the shutdown outside of China will likely become bigger than the impact from China.” The ripple effects of delayed supplies and the uncertainty in the supply chain have far-reaching implications.