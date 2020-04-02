From Fomo to Nosmo: how not to let a crisis go to waste

Every year Oxford Dictionaries selects its “word of the year”, normally a word or expression that has attracted a great deal of interest over the previous 12 months. In 2019 it chose the term “climate emergency” — a self-explanatory choice.

In the last few weeks something happened that has changed the world as we know it. Towards the end of December a novel coronavirus that causes a respiratory illness called Covid-19 broke out in Wuhan, the ninth most populous city in China with 11-million people. The city was placed under quarantine on January 23. Since then the virus has rapidly spread across the globe. Now SA is in lockdown.

We are only three months into 2020 and already “coronavirus” is being considered the uncontested title holder of “word of the year”. Who would have thought that the greatest disrupter of the technological age would turn out to be a silent, unseen virus capable of destroying economies and sending humans retreating into their homes with packs of toilet paper?

Speaking at the Cape Town Design Indaba, celebrated 69-year-old Dutch trend forecaster Li Edelkoort described Covid-19 as “a sobering force that will temper our consumerist appetites and jet-setting habits”.

We have seen how the deadly virus has upset manufacturing cycles, travel plans and conference schedules, as well as sporting and other events around the world. Edelkoort believes we can emerge from the health crisis as more conscientious human beings. I hope so.

The coronavirus has changed the way we engage and associate with others. Social distancing is fast becoming the norm, so much so that this term is likely to be the runner-up in the contest for “word of the year”. The coronavirus pandemic is testing many of the assumptions of our interconnected, globalised world.

When we talk about social distancing or self-quarantine, or our current lived reality of country lockdowns, you may think: “How can I be without other people?” Humans are social creatures. We struggle to be alone.

Joint research conducted at the universities of Harvard and Charlottesville in the US found that people, particularly men, would rather receive mild electric shocks than be alone with their thoughts. We pursue travel, change our personas, change our diets from Banting to plant-based food, change our looks, our clothes, our homes, our friends, our jobs, even our spouses — “escaping from the disconcerting consistent status quo which is us”.

“This might partly explain why we’re struggling so much with being alone with ourselves,” says Tim Leberecht, co-founder and CEO of The Business Romantic Society. “It eliminates the option to be somebody else.” With the internet, we can now even escape our physical realities, using our smartphones as a portal into a virtual world where we can reinvent ourselves, exchanging a few deep genuine relationships for many shallow commoditised connections.