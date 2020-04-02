Essential to keep East Africa supply chain open

As they responded to the growing number of Covid-19 cases, east African governments have progressively tightened the screws, throwing the region into a virtual lockdown.

Lockdowns are an effective way of breaking the transmission chain of any pandemic. They are even more compelling in the African setting, where the capacity to cope with even a limited outbreak barely exists. With the rich West nearly overwhelmed by its own Covid-19 crisis, African countries can only hope to detect possible cases early enough to preclude uncontained spread.

But panic must not overshadow reason. Until March 26 hundreds of commercial vehicles, some carrying perishable supplies, were trapped on the Ugandan side of the border because Kenya would not let them in. Closing borders only adds to the pain imposed by the health crisis and could, in some instances, impede efforts to contain it. It is vitally important to keep supply chains open.

Even in a lockdown and in the absence of functional social safety nets, people will still need food and essential supplies. The health system will need medicine and other medical supplies. Some jobs cannot simply be done away with and their holders need mobility to fulfil their roles. Even at the peak of its lockdown, China did not cocoon itself from the rest of the world.

The folly of disrupting commerce and its supply chain immediately manifested in Uganda, where the price of basic items such as salt increased five-fold in less than 24 hours.

Threats to punish profiteers remain just that because the state cannot control the prices of what it does not produce. If price controls are to have a chance at all, supply lines need to remain open. The alternative will be hoarding in the short term, followed by biting shortages.

Keeping trade open is even more compelling in Africa’s largely agrarian economies, where smallholder farmers dominate. Thin on margins, many might not recover from a prolonged closure of markets. For the benefit of consumers and the wider economy, it is imperative that trade within the east African community be allowed to flow. /Nairobi, March 28

