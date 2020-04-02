Could the IMF steady SA’s trembling boots?

These are strange and unpredictable times. For the first time ever and as a result of the economic stranglehold that the Covid-19 pandemic has on markets, the US has been downgraded by credit ratings agency Standard and Poor’s, from its top-notch AAA rating to AA+ with a negative outlook.

Across the pond, Britain’s sovereign debt rating was cut to AA- by Fitch, bringing it to the same level as Belgium and the Czech Republic, as the country faces its potentially deepest recession. And on Friday night SA, unsurprisingly, was finally tipped out of investment grade into junk by Moody’s Investors Service. A move which, as finance minister Tito Mboweni so graphically put it, has us trembling in our boots as we imagine what might be in the coming weeks and months. “To say we are concerned ... is an understatement.”

What happens next?

Under normal circumstances the downgrade to subinvestment level would have resulted in SA immediately being dropped from the FTSE World Government Bond Index, forcing a sell-off of SA bonds and equities by global investors who track the index, worth billions of rand. Given the “unnatural liquidity challenges and increased volatility” in global markets, index administrators FTSE Russell announced a month-long postponement of the monthly re-weighting of its fixed-income indices.

While this gives SA a slight reprieve, it doesn’t change the fact that non-residents hold about 37% or R800bn of total domestic government bonds. Though the downgrade has been viewed by some analysts as priced in by markets, suggesting that capital outflows from SA could be limited, it comes as local financial markets have been taking strain due to the turmoil induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The downgrade will most certainly cause the rand further depreciation, driving up inflation and putting upward pressure on interest rates and downward pressure on economic growth. The rand had already recorded its biggest loss in more than a week on Friday evening, sitting at R17.62 to the dollar. The last time the rand had depreciated this much was in 2016 when it came within a fraction of R18 to the dollar in early January (resulting from then president Jacob Zuma’s firing of then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene).

The lethal combination of the downgrade along with the likely erosion of SA’s already low economic growth during our 21-day lockdown will be felt across the spectrum of society. SA’s “big four” banking institutions’ own credit ratings are also linked to the sovereign credit rating. In the face of increased borrowing costs for banks, corporates and consumers will be met with higher interest charges.

Economists have warned that should the lockdown be extended beyond 21 days, SA’s GDP could contract by 3% in 2020, with the budget deficit rising to between 10% and 12% of GDP. SA is not unique, as is apparent from a report issued by the Economist Intelligence Unit on Friday, which indicated that the impact of Covid-19 will be a reduction in the global GDP of 2.2% from the previously expected growth of 2.3%

Will the IMF come knocking?

It could well be the time for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to step in. Though there is no specific number at which a country’s debt to GDP level is deemed to be at the point that necessitates an IMF bailout, studies indicate that once a country’s debt to GDP ratio passes the 90% mark, the impact on economic activity from the government taking on additional debt is negative.

Electricity shortages, revenue shortfalls, low consumer spending and mounting debt have contributed to SA’s excruciatingly low growth forecasts. SA is in a technical recession, following two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, and a meagre 0.8% growth is expected in 2020. Without considering either the impact of SA’s downgrade to junk or the effects of Covid-19, the budget deficit as a percentage of GDP is expected to widen to 6.8% in the fiscal year ending March 2021 — the highest since 1992/1993, when the gap was 7.2%.

By contrast, in its statement on Friday Moody’s estimates that SA’s debt burden will reach nearly 91% within the next five years “under any plausible economic and fiscal scenario”. It expects that the government deficit will widen to about 8.5% of GDP in 2020.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has said: “If debt to GDP ratio reaches 60%, the IMF will come knocking and take over. We want to avoid that.” But avoiding that might not be an option any more.

Though considered with trepidation by most critics due to stringent loan conditions, the IMF could well be one of the few lifelines available to SA. Turning about Moody’s negative outlook in the medium-term may be insurmountable without a bailout.

When announcing the downgrade, Moody’s stated that, “Unreliable electricity supply, persistent weak business confidence, lack of investment as well as long-standing structural labour market rigidities continue to constrain SA’s economic growth.”

The possibility of SA climbing out of junk territory, it said, was “unlikely in the near future” but the negative outlook could be changed to stable if government’s medium-term fiscal consolidation proceeded broadly in line with its central expectations, with prospects of a slow but durable pickup in growth and financing risks remaining low.

Typical IMF conditions

The IMF requires strict conditions when granting loans to countries that are in financial distress. It has been criticised for ideological prescriptions and dominance on the one hand, or intervening unnecessarily in markets on the other.

Yet SA has loaned money from the IMF once before, and come out the other side. In 2019 an article in the Daily Maverick reminded us that in 1993 SA, under its new ANC leadership, borrowed about R2.8bn from the IMF. At the time the country’s foreign reserves were low and there was just enough money to pay for three weeks worth of imports.