Metro-level planning needed for high-risk communities

Intriguingly, this index shows that the overlap between poverty and risk of contagion is not perfectly mirrored; there are some areas of somewhat mitigated contagion risk despite high levels of poverty, specifically parts of Limpopo and the Eastern Cape (possible due to relatively limited mobility and lower population density). Conversely, there are also areas of high contagion risk with relatively lower poverty levels — in the Western and Southern Cape and Gauteng (where high population density poses a serious risk to communities).

Despite these exceptions, which may nonetheless be significant in terms of potential outbreaks, hotspots of poverty reflect those communities most vulnerable to the spread of Covid-19. This coincidence is likely to be all the more pronounced in poor communities with high or untreated rates of HIV/Aids and TB, which compromise citizens’ immunity.

While these areas need rapid intervention to contain the spread of Covid-19 — through rapid screening, testing and tracing, as well as the provision of facilities for quarantine — it is intriguing to consider that though the virus may spread quickly in these areas, they are not necessarily the areas where most deaths may occur in an outbreak of Covid-19. Indeed, the vulnerability of high death rates tend to be greatest in relatively less-poor communities, essentially due to age clusters.

Data from Covid-19 death rates in China’s Hubei province from February 2020 makes clear that those most at risk are people older than 80, who have a 14.8% risk of dying, while younger groups have a diminishing risk. There is also a gender factor that seems to be a feature of Covid-19, with men more at risk of dying than women — this is accounted for in the index.

It is noteworthy that the main areas of vulnerability to high contagion typically have more youthful populations and are therefore not those areas where increased age is a factor.

Of course, there are numerous variables that are unique to SA — most worryingly the high incidence of HIV/Aids and TB, especially where this might be untreated — that could alter the outcomes of Covid-19 from projections. After efforts being undertaken to identify and contain areas of possible contagion, identifying wards with the highest potential death rate is the next step in the ticking battle to mitigate against the potential devastation of the pandemic. This enables resource deployment and co-ordination in a second phase of response; by readying treatment facilities these areas are linked to such as hospitals, clinics, and, unfortunately in a final phase, cemeteries and mortuaries.

For co-ordinated intergovernmental responses it is crucially important that individual municipal circumstances be considered; first, to identify and contain the virus, and, second, to strictly enforce the lockdown and prepare treatment facilities where there is a profound risk of critical illness.