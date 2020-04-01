Opinion

CARTOON: The rich and Covid-19

01 April 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, April 1 2020
Wednesday, April 1 2020

Five deaths in SA as Covid-19 cases rise to 1,353

However, the rate of increase of the numbers is not as much as initially expected
National
15 hours ago

Covid-19 spreads tentacles into townships, old age homes

The coronavirus, which first entered South Africa in wealthy people returning from ski trips to Europe, is now beginning to seep into communities ...
Features
1 day ago

Lest we forget the informal sector during Covid-19

The state must come up with a series of robust interventions that will cushion this segment of our economy before and after the crisis
Opinion
18 hours ago

Health officials start Covid-19 screening in Alexandra

10,000 field workers are in the Johannesburg township, where a case has been confirmed in a person who then ignored travel curbs
National
18 hours ago

Lockdowns may slow Covid-19, but global economy is bleeding

Developing countries, particularly, are feeling the financial pinch — and its poor are battling to find food
World
21 hours ago
Tuesday, March 31 2020
Tuesday, March 31 2020

Most read

1.
Donald Trump chose market over lives
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Tito Mboweni cannot afford a hollow ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Post-Zuma corruption in SA requires ongoing ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Edcon may have run out of chances
Opinion / Editorials
5.
BRIAN KANTOR: Reserve Bank, with few other ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.