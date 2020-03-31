Changes and trends in the rand foreign exchange market
According to a Bank for International Settlements survey, rand growth in turnover was the slowest among the EM complex
Since 1986, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has conducted the most comprehensive survey of the global foreign exchange markets. Its triennial survey measures the average daily turnover for the month of April every three years1. This piece focuses on trends in the trading of the rand in the global forex markets and compares them to the trends in eight other emerging-market (EM) currencies for which there was compulsory reporting in the survey2.
Trading volume growth
Since 2001, the most striking feature of forex trading volumes is the very rapid growth in the trading of the Chinese renminbi, which grew by compounded 56.0% per annum3 (see Figure 1). Other EM currencies also displayed strong growth in turnover with the aggregate turnover for all nine EM currencies increasing by 18.4%. The rand, while ranked the 18th most traded currency in the world and the fourth most liquid EM currency in 2019, only managed to grow its turnover by 10.6%, the slowest growth among the EM complex.
Figure 1
While forex trading volumes relate to underlying economic activity, the growth in the volume of foreign trade of the nine EM countries in the survey, in all cases, exceeded the growth in economic activity. This indicates that the activity in forex markets also reflects other factors.
The three fastest growing EM currencies — in China, Turkey and Hungary — have all have undergone significant reform in their currency regimes. China has been on a long and steady path of opening its capital market to foreign investors and internationalising the renminbi. Turkey moved from a currency peg regime to a floating exchange rate in 2001 and has since enjoyed growth in trading turnover of 32.8%. Hungary, which saw an annual growth of 31.3% in its forex trading volumes, moved from a managed float to a free-floating exchange rate in 2008.
One exception to this is Russia, which moved to a floating exchange rate regime in 2014, but has only seen modest growth of 17.0%. This may be explained by the introduction of various sanctions since 2014. While some of the other countries may have introduced changes to their policy regimes (such as SA), none has made significant step changes in the structural framework within this observation period.
The forex market turnover also needs to be compared relative to the size of the underlying economy (Table 1). The rand has had the highest trading turnover as percentage of GDP nearly every year. Given the very high ratio the rand enjoys, it would help explain why its trading volume growth is relatively subdued compared to the other EM currencies.
Also, the very low percentage for the renminbi indicates just how much potential there is for renminbi trading volumes to increase.
Table 1
In conclusion, while SA has lagged the generally robust growth in EM forex trading volumes, it continues to have a very liquid currency. One could even argue that it is the most liquid currency when one considers the size of its economy and that the other currencies are simply catching up with the rand.
Location of trade
Among EM forex, there is a clear trend for trading to move to international centres. In 2001, only 35.6% of trade took place in international trading centres. This increased to 77.5% in 2019. SA is no exception. In 2001, 45.3% of rand trading took place in international centres but this increased sharply to 83.9% in 2019. For the rand, more than 50% of trade takes place in the UK, 14.7% in the US, and just less than 10% in East Asia. In this region, Japan is the largest trading centre but Singapore and Hong Kong have both seen a rapid growth in rand trading volumes.
Figure 2
The electronification of global forex markets and increased demand for EM assets have been the driving force for the move to international trading centres. One could probably add that the reduced risk appetite among banks for market-making due to regulatory changes also contributed. Combined, these forces have seen the market share of reporting banks (mainly large commercial and investment banks, and securities houses) in total forex turnover decline from well over half of the market in 2001 to 38.3% in 2019, with other financial institutions taking this share.
A similar trend is observed in total rand trading; however, the decline in market share of reporting banks is very pronounced in the spot market, having dropped from 52.0% to 24.5%. Non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) now comprise 43.0% of spot forex trading, of which institutional investors account for 15.6%, and hedge funds and proprietary trading firms 16.3%.
The SA Reserve Bank will need to have a good network of contacts in the international centres with which they interact regularly to make sure their analysis is robust and accurate
This global trend for trading to move out of the local jurisdiction to the international trading hubs must be of concern to the authorities. Domestic authorities have jurisdiction over trading activity that occur within their country’s borders (with the possible exception of the competition authorities). When trading moves to a different location, it becomes very difficult to monitor the markets for purposes of market intelligence and to investigate possible conduct transgressions.
For all market participants, the use of banks as the prime source of information on market movement may become problematic. Given their reduced market share, it will inhibit their ability to provide comprehensive information, while NBFI are likely to be less forthcoming with flow information.
It is therefore ironic that as global markets have moved to improved and more centralised pre-trade price discovery, the underlying flow analysis (post-trade analysis) may be suffering.
Conclusion
Trading patterns in the EM forex markets have changed quite dramatically since 2001. Trading volumes have shown strong growth, but trade is increasingly moving from the domestic jurisdictions to international trading centres. This geographic move is closely associated with an increase in the role of other financial institutions at the expense of the large trading banks and securities houses.
SA has not followed all the shifts in EM trading patterns. Growth in overall rand trading turnover was the lowest in the EM cluster; however, rand trading volumes as a percentage of GDP is much higher than its peers. As in the rest of EM, trading turnover of the reporting banks has declined in favour of NBFI. For rand trading, institutional investors and hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms, now make up an important part of the spot and outright forward markets.
The shift to international centres and the larger role of NBFI in trading provides challenges for policy makers and other authorities. Sourcing market intelligence for market-monitoring and policy-analysis purposes will become more difficult and will require a change in information-collection methods.
This is important for monetary and financial stability policy, as the assessment of risks must be based on a robust understanding of recent and expected market behaviour and pricing. The SA Reserve Bank will need to have a good network of contacts in the international centres with which they interact regularly to make sure their analysis is robust and accurate.
The shift to international trading centres is unlikely to have any major consequences for price formulation in the rand exchange rate as the rand forex price discovery always took place on global dealing platforms. However, as the role of banks declines and that of the NBFI increases, it is possible that the liquidity of the market may become more erratic due to the reduced proactive intermediation (also referred to as risk warehousing) by banks.
For the market conduct and other financial authorities, monitoring the markets will become more complex and require greater co-operation between different jurisdictions.
Market participants will also find it increasingly difficult to get good, quality insights into market flows and dynamics. While the increased use of electronic trading platforms will boost pre-trade price discovery, there will be a loss of underlying flow information. This may inhibit a clear understanding of market drivers and require a change in how market information is collected, though NBFI may be reluctant to share their insights. Overall, this means that the analysis of forex markets will become more complex and possibly less effective.
1 BIS. 2019. Triennial Central Bank Survey.
2 The nine EM currencies included are the Brazilian real, Chinese renminbi, Hungarian forint, Indian rupee, Mexican peso, Polish zloty, Russian rouble, Turkish lira, and SA rand. Reporting on these currencies became compulsory in 2013 to better capture their offshore trading. Prior to that reporting was voluntary.
3 All percentage changes are annual compounded numbers from 2001 to 2019 unless otherwise stated.
• This is an extract from a longer piece done for clients of the Bureau for Economic Research.
• Myburgh is former head of financial markets at the SA Reserve Bank.