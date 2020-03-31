Opinion

CARTOON: Coronablow for Olympics

31 March 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, March 31 2020
Tuesday, March 31 2020

Japan counts the many costs of the delayed Olympics

The bill for a one-year postponement is expected to be $6bn, and the disruption is like a ‘kick in the guts’
World
14 hours ago

THE JAPAN TIMES: Postponing Olympics was right thing to do

There was no prospect that the coronavirus pandemic would subside by July
Opinion
1 day ago

Dates set for 2021 Tokyo Games

Rescheduled Olympics to run from July 23 to August 8 2021
Sport
16 hours ago

We will prevail over Covid-19, says marathon man Eliud Kipchoge

Kenyan athlete confident that he will be even stronger for the Olympic Games in 2021
Sport
15 hours ago

Most athletes welcome Olympics moving to 2021 due to Covid-19

The move is a huge blow to Japan, which has put $12bn in preparations, but one understood by athletes and sporting bodies
World
5 days ago

KEVIN McCALLUM: Staying at home would have been easier with sport

Sport is our out from the hardness of the survival of life. And we miss it intensely
Opinion
4 days ago
Monday, March 30 2020
Monday, March 30 2020

Most read

1.
Which farmers will benefit from emergency aid, ...
Opinion
2.
CARTOON: Deep pockets stun cash-strapped SA
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Suspend rates and services charges
Opinion / Letters
4.
TAMAR KAHN: What the government needs to get ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: BEE a trap for some investors
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.