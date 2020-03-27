CARTOON: Covid-19’s deadly impact on small businesses

Chinese shares jump 0.8% on Friday as markets take US jobless claims in stride
The best way out of the crisis is to work together as consumers, retailers and suppliers
Departments and ministers lay down the law to prevent people leaving homes amid virus outbreak
‘The threat of this virus is akin to a wartime situation, and this requires of each of us to make sacrifices in our daily lives,’ says DA leader John Steenhuisen
CEO Grant Pattison tells suppliers group can’t pay them after losing 45% of income in two weeks before lockdown
The market has been expecting an announcement regarding an increase in auctions to finance the budget deficit, but this has been kept at R4.53bn
FirstRand Bank CEO Alan Pullinger talks about the effects of Covid-19 on business
The UN's International Labour Organisation says the impact of coronavirus on employment will far exceed 25-million
Sport is our out from the hardness of the survival of life. And we miss it intensely
Luxury watchmaker presents the latest in-house complication for its iconic “drum” case, first seen in 2002
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.