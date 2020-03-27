Opinion

CARTOON: Covid-19’s deadly impact on small businesses

27 March 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, March 27 2020
Friday, March 27 2020

Steps the government can take to help the economy survive Covid-19

Discard outdated rules and lift the burden on small businesses and on people who need medication
Opinion
17 hours ago

The virus is killing small business

After the 2008/2009 crisis, SA lost 1.1-million jobs in small businesses. Many were young people
Features
1 day ago

B&Bs and restaurants in line for tourism department’s R200m relief

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announces a R200m fund to help the industry hard hit by the coronavirus, as the ministry keeps tabs on ...
National
2 days ago

Pandemic could be the final straw for ailing small businesses

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak the government should follow global trends and support small, medium and microenterprises
Opinion
1 week ago

State to expand support for small businesses across the board

The support measures come at a time when SA's growth is dismal and its fiscal position acutely fragile
Economy
2 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Lessons from the past for a crisis the world has not seen before

In tackling the coronavirus menace there is much to learn from how SA handled the 2008/2009 financial fallout and from countries such as China
Opinion
2 days ago
Thursday, March 26 2020
Thursday, March 26 2020

Most read

1.
PALESA MORUDU: Donald Trump’s plan is to ...
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank’s moves may not be ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: We are broke, and now sick, but at ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Donald Trump’s efforts to tackle virus ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: President’s Covid capital ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.