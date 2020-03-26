Editing Allowed
WATCH: What will a downgrade do to SA’s economy
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists debate the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on SA
26 March 2020 - 09:25
As the country heads into a three-week lockdown that will see large parts of the already-shrinking economy shut down, the panel discusses what a downgrade of SA’s credit rating to junk would mean for the economy.
They also discuss how the spread of the coronavirus will affect various sectors.
Or listen to the full audio: