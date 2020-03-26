India’s shutdown for Covid-19 cleaves the Asian coal market

What lies behind the divergence of the two main types of seaborne coal in Asia?

The most likely explanation is the current coronavirus crisis is changing market dynamics, rather than any structural change in supply or demand.

Indonesia’s coal exports have been in a range about 30-million tonnes in recent months, with China and India accounting for about 60% of the total. At the start of the year, both markets were performing well, with China actually importing more coal during its Covid-19 lockdown, due to the impact on domestic mines and transport infrastructure.

India’s imports from Indonesia were also resilient in the first two months of the year as coastal power plants increased generation, but they appear to be tapering off this month.

In the first 25 days of March, just 4.04-million tonnes of Indonesian coal was discharged at Indian ports, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Refinitiv.

While that figure will rise by the end of month as more cargoes are unloaded, it looks certain that March’s total will be below February’s 7.96-million tonnes and January’s 7.42-million.

India has lagged the rest of Asia in being hit by the coronavirus, but the country is now taking strong lockdown measures to prevent its spread, which will curb demand for electricity to power industry.

Coal stocks at power plants and mines have also been rising, with the Business Standard newspaper reporting on March 24 that inventories were above 100-million tonnes, with stocks at plants reaching a record 41.4-million tonnes.

Plentiful stocks combined with a sharp slowdown in economic activity mean India’s coal imports are likely to slip in coming months, especially from Indonesia.

Australia’s markets stronger

Australia supplies virtually no thermal coal to India, which generally takes Indonesian coal because of its lower cost and cheaper freight rates. Australia’s trade with India is largely in coking coal used in making steel.

The main markets for Australian thermal coal are China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and Refinitiv data shows these markets have been resilient so far this year. Together these four markets imported 26.8-million tonnes of both thermal and coking coal from Australia in January, the most since July last year, while February’s total was 21.22-million, up from 20.1-million in the same month last year.

With the coronavirus outbreak seemingly contained in China and Taiwan, and progress being made in Japan and South Korea, it’s possible that their imports of coal will hold up in coming months, with the main risk being the economic downturn in the rest of the world.

Assuming no shock to supply should mines be forced to close in Australia to combat the coronavirus, there is a case that prices shouldn’t decline too much, but it would be difficult to make a bullish case until the world economy is showing signs of recovery.

With far greater exposure to India, Indonesian coal prices are more under threat, and will remain so until it’s clear that the world’s second-biggest importer of coal has beaten the coronavirus.

