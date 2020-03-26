Opinion

CARTOON: Planet Covid

26 March 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, March 26 2020

Third of the world under lockdown after India joins in stay-at-home orders

Trump decries enormous economic cost, saying it could destroy the US
18 hours ago

Ramaphosa orders national lockdown to combat Covid-19

President announces a 21-day lockdown that will virtually shut down the struggling economy
2 days ago

Please do not leave Gauteng before Covid-19 lockdown, premier David Makhura urges

Makhura says it would be a rational response to stay in Gauteng, as it has better infrastructure to treat people who become ill
13 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Lockdown shows the president’s mettle

Civil society will stand by Cyril Ramaphosa for taking the right decision, even when elements in the ANC seek to undermine him
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Pandemic will change our lives and downside risks are bound to prevail

With a lockdown in place the SA government will struggle to keep the economy going
2 days ago
