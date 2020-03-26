CARTOON: Planet Covid

SA's lockdown will make an already tight supply situation much worse, says analyst
Those taking steps to protect the nation will stand out from colleagues who are driven by ugly nationalist agendas
Kuben Naidoo will also serve a second term as the CEO of the Prudential Authority which regulates the country's financial firms
‘The threat of this virus is akin to a wartime situation, and this requires of each of us to make sacrifices in our daily lives,’ says DA leader John Steenhuisen
SoftBank says the move will cause 'substantial misunderstanding' and requests that Moody's withdraw rating
Government bonds being bought in secondary market
With oil prices slumping, the five oil majors should not increase debt and halt any company buybacks
Zimbabwe’s doctors, nurses and customs officials have downed tools over a lack of protective equipment against coronavirus
The $12bn price tag for the Games will definitely rise, IOC president Thomas Bach warns
Wireless smart phone charging becomes standard in all three models
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.