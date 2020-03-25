Covid-19 crisis causes equities to rebase for future growth

I felt it in Johannesburg in 1998: a gloom that set in as the Reserve Bank hiked rates to 20%, crushing our economy. I felt it in London in 2001 in the middle of economic slowdown: a pervading stoic sombreness. I felt it in Reykjavik in 2009 when the global financial crisis occurred: a disbelieving shock and anger from a desperate society.

Now I feel it in Cape Town. It feels like a time warp back to London in 2001. Economists are reluctant to call 2001 a recession because technically it didn’t meet the definition. In reality, it was a developed market slowdown and, if you were in SA you probably didn’t even notice it. However, it felt very real in London, where jobs were lost and businesses closed.

It might have started as a supply chain shock from China, but now we are galloping into a recession spawned by a slump in demand. Most recessions start with a government action, usually policy mistakes by central banks. This time it is a little different. The government has insisted that humans stay away from each other to curb the disease. In the process, moods have slumped.

London recovered, Reykjavik recovered, and we will recover as well. In Bob Woodward's book Maestro: Greenspan’s Fed and the American Boom, the former Federal Reserve chair Alan Greenspan compares recessions to hurricanes. Your typical boom/bust recession, as in 2001, is a category one or two hurricane — dangerous, but it passes. Often these are driven by a slump in demand and, with the passage of time as well as through policy measures, the economy recovers. Balance sheet recessions, on the other hand, occur when bank balance sheets are impaired and the transmission mechanism for monetary policy does not work. This was the case in 2009. These are category three or four hurricanes. The Great Depression of the 1930s was a category five.