CARTOON: Deep pockets stun cash-strapped SA

Concern lingers that air travel restrictions and precious metal refinery closures will hamper shipments of bullion to the US
Civil society will stand by Cyril Ramaphosa for taking the right decision, even when elements in the ANC seek to undermine him
Will use existing relationship with Business Partners to disburse the money
‘The threat of this virus is akin to a wartime situation, and this requires of each of us to make sacrifices in our daily lives,’ says DA leader John Steenhuisen
Oilfield service leaders Halliburton and Schlumberger also reduce spending
The support measures come at a time when SA's growth is dismal and its fiscal position acutely fragile
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza says the agriculture and food supply sector will remain operational during the lockdown
Namibia imposes a partial lockdown,Botswana orders 14-day quarantines for all arrivals and DRC declares a state of emergency
Games to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021, says Japanese prime minister
The Covid-19 lockdown can confine only our bodies, but not what is inside our heads
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.