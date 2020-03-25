Can SA’s tourist and visitor attractions survive Covid-19?

Most sites aim to break-even during the winter period, managing their costs carefully so that they get through this traditionally quieter period and are ready for the summer season.

Attractions have thus lost a critical and crucial income-producing period and will need to consider their responses in three phases. The initial shutdown phase; the early recovery phase; and the late, long-term recovery phase. While the government has mandated a 21 day shutdown, business-as-usual will not be the order of the day on day 22!

It is highly unlikely that attractions will be able to open the their doors to normal visitor flows and it’s likely to be many months before visitation will be back to pre-shutdown levels. Nevertheless, preparing for the day when restrictions are lifted is critical.

Each attraction is different and requires its own considered response to the crisis in each of these three phases. The decision should reflect the nature of their site. Does it require visitors and staff to be in close proximity to each other or can the site be used as a place of healing and rest? Gardens and national parks may choose to respond differently to sites where visitors are obliged to be closer to each other.

Dealing with the here and now of the shutdown

Attractions need to take the lead from the president. Safeguarding the health of their staff, some of whom will need to remain on site, is of primary concern. Each attraction will need to understand for themselves how best to do this.

They will also need to get creative about how to keep engaging with visitors. Even when closed, attractions can still reach out via social media showcasing a mindful message or image every day. The National Gallery of Art in Washington is temporarily closed to all visitors, but it is showcasing its work through video tours of current exhibitions and a daily, one-minute, in-depth look at the highlights of its collections.

Meanwhile, budgets and plans for the future need to be reworked and reconsidered allowing for a cautious view of how quickly tourism will bounce back. Sites with a high international to domestic tourism ratio are likely to take longer to recover. Sites with wide open spaces (gardens and national parks) are likely to recover quicker than sites with confined spaces or those heavily reliant on events and conferences.

Attractions can also take the time to consider and plan now for opening and winter specials. Consumers will have been at home or confined to their neighbourhoods and will be looking for healthy and safe activities to engage in.

Getting ready for re-opening

Attractions will be guided by the government as to when to re-open, and when this happens it is likely that visitors will start to trickle back. Attractions will need to be ready to ramp up communications during this early recovery phase to help draw people back.

It is crucial that attractions are ready for re-opening and that they have systems and practices in place that reassure staff and visitors that they will be safe. One of the main drawcards of attractions are that they are social spaces to meet and have fun.