Opinion NEW YORK POST THE LEX COLUMN: Donald Trump should not be too hasty in relaxing quarantine US president claims the country is going to be back to normal in just a couple of weeks BL PREMIUM

One can understand President Donald Trump’s impatience — everyone shares it. But for him to say that the country is going to be back to normal in just a couple of weeks, as he did on Monday night, is wildly optimistic (https://nypost.com/2020/03/23/coronavirus-update-today-pandemic-accelerating-new-york-city-an-epicenter/).

What is the point of all this pain if we don’t make sure that the coronavirus is truly under control?