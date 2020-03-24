NEW YORK POST
THE LEX COLUMN: Donald Trump should not be too hasty in relaxing quarantine
US president claims the country is going to be back to normal in just a couple of weeks
24 March 2020 - 14:53
One can understand President Donald Trump’s impatience — everyone shares it. But for him to say that the country is going to be back to normal in just a couple of weeks, as he did on Monday night, is wildly optimistic (https://nypost.com/2020/03/23/coronavirus-update-today-pandemic-accelerating-new-york-city-an-epicenter/).
What is the point of all this pain if we don’t make sure that the coronavirus is truly under control?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now