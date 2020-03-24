Minibus taxis’ cash system makes industry a sitting duck in Covid-19 pandemic

On a recent minibus taxi ride through central Johannesburg it was hard to miss the irony of commuters getting engrossed in the digital world of smartphone apps while remaining firmly ensconced in a world of cash-only payments, long queues and poor customer service.

The constant perils faced by commuters and drivers have been compounded by the coronavirus outbreak, due to the proximity of passengers inside the taxi and the exchange of banknotes and coins. The World Health Organisation is encouraging people to use contactless technology instead of cash, cautioning that the virus can survive on the surface of banknotes for days. In an attempt to contain the contagion, banks in China and South Korea have been disinfecting used banknotes, while the US Federal Reserve is withholding banknotes received from Asia as a precautionary measure.

This brings into stark relief the archaic cash-only payment model used by SA’s minibus taxis. Inside a taxi one banknote is often handled by all four back-seat passengers before being transferred via the two middle rows to the front-seat boffin, whereupon the change follows the same route back. An estimated 15-million passengers daily handle banknotes and coins in SA’s minibus taxis.

The risk posed by handling a polymer note is “no greater than touching any other common surface such as handrails, doorknobs or credit cards”, as the Bank of England was recently quoted as saying. Try telling that to those at the coalface — the owners and drivers who at day’s end have to manually sort and count all the banknotes and coins. Sitting on a bed and counting the day’s takings is how some owners apprentice their young heirs into the business.

Decashed systems

But in this era of fake news and a fast news cycle you don’t even need a real pandemic to create panic. Fake news and memes have far greater virality than their biological analogues and can send commuters scurrying to decashed modes of transport such as buses and trains.

Such is the fragility of the minibus taxi industry in the medium term — an industry estimated to ferry 70% of SA’s daily commuters. From interviewing commuters at taxi ranks it is clear that they would gladly welcome electronic forms of payment, many having experienced the convenience while using city bus rapid transit and other decashed commuter transport systems.

Over the years there have been numerous attempts at innovation within the sector, including electronic and card payments, and the level of sophistication among the various taxi associations has been positively influenced by these attempts at modernisation.