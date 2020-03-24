CARTOON: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s stay of execution’

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Tuesday, March 24 2020
The Oppenheimer and Rupert families pledge R1bn each to support small businesses during the Covid-19 crisis
President now expected to address the nation again on Monday
SA’s third-largest mobile operator is to restrategise in the hope of eventually ridding its balance sheet of heavy debt
As with BMW and Ford, the company says the decision to suspend production is driven by a mix of health and business demands
Announcements from Standard Bank, Nedbank and FNB come as the Reserve Bank works with sector to help shore up financial system
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells citizens to stay at home in televised address to the nation
The organisation now has time to rebuild its house for a sustainable future
New book puts the chances of human life ending entirely this century at one in six
