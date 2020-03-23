Opinion

CARTOON: RIP Sol Kerzner

23 March 2020 - 06:28 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, March 23 2020
Monday, March 23 2020

Controversial hotel magnate Sol Kerzner gave South Africans their first taste of casinos

He created Sun City, an astonishing resort in the bush of the Bophuthatswana apartheid homeland
National
14 hours ago

Hotel magnate Sol Kerzner has died

Described as a titan of industry, Kerzner was best known for creating Sun City
National
1 day ago

Why the decks are stacked against Sun International

Sun International has big debts, thanks mainly to the launch of Time Square
Features
1 year ago

BACKSTORY: Sol Kerzner on his biggest regret

We question hotelier and developer Sol Kerzner
National
2 years ago
March, Friday 20 2020
March, Friday 20 2020

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: SAA is an expensive distraction ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Is the border safety fence an ‘apartheid ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
Treasury pulls already ragged red carpet from ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Manuel had a hand in the policies that ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
STUART THEOBALD: SA is ill-equipped to put ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.