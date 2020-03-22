Treasury pulls already ragged red carpet from under investors’ feet with U-turn

What will Patel and his team say to those investors who have pledged to expand or set up in the newer SEZs? There was no warning about the incentive U-turn, which shredded one of the few tangible carrots that had been on offer. It has already been a real handicap that our investment incentives are among the least generous when compared to those of similar middle-income economies. Given challenges in our other economic and infrastructure landscape, our red carpet is ragged and fading.

In our discussions with both local and offshore companies we have worked with investors interested in locating in various SEZs. There are expectations, and companies have made decisions contingent on these expectations. What message does the Treasury announcement send out about the stability, durability and reliability of our country as an investment destination? If the incentives now evaporate these newer SEZs will no longer be able to offer a 15% tax concession, employment incentives, accelerated depreciation on buildings, and so on.

When the Treasury opted to pull the rug from under potential investors had officials really thought through the effect this will have? In delivering this slap in the face to investors, what sort of message do they want to send? How seriously should potential recruits now take promises from the government’s well-oiled investment-promotion machinery? I suspect those who plotted this U-turn are still influenced by the market fundamentalist and anti-industrial policy frameworks that were touted by the IMF and World Bank before the 2008 financial crisis but which have now been discredited and abandoned — even in developed economies.

The Budget Review makes the point that incentives bring complexity to tax legislation. But simplicity is but one of many competing criteria in tax legislation; other criteria involve anti-avoidance and government policy. Good tax legislation weighs the benefits and costs of all of these carefully and makes the necessary trade-offs. After all, the goal of simplicity has not held our Treasury team back from bringing in the carbon tax or the sugar tax, both of which are complicated.

Concern was expressed by Mboweni’s warriors that the benefits of incentives mainly accrue to larger firms, but so far no firms have benefited from the SEZ incentives. These incentives only became operational in July 2018, so there has not been enough time for evidence to accumulate to either refute or support the Treasury’s contentions.

In competing with rival investment destinations around the world, SA needs the marketing tools to stimulate interest from hard-headed business people and to lure them to our shores. We also need a government that is united and focused on the same goals. The government has been eager to emphasise that Mboweni’s 2020 budget is not an austerity budget. Those of us who have been supporting his boss’s investment drive may beg to differ.

• Tumelo Chipfupa is a co-founder of Cova Advisory.