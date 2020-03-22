Government needs to come up with a plan to help poor families now that schools are shut

So even with the national school nutrition programme in full-swing and 9-million children getting their meals Monday to Friday, the general household survey shows that about one in six households with children experience hunger or food insecurity.

Similarly, the national development plan (NDP) states that “stunting affects almost one in five children (18%), and ... about one in 10 children are underweight”.

There is corroborating evidence from a 2016 evaluation of the national school nutrition programme by JET Education Services. It surveyed 267 schools in 2015 and found that 4% of learners “did not eat at home last night” and 23% “did not eat breakfast”. Encouragingly, 96% of schools did actually serve the main meal, indicating that the programme is working.

SA is not the only country experiencing this problem. According to Unesco, more than 100 countries have shut all schools as a result of the coronavirus. Most have some form of school-feeding system for selected learners and now all are scrambling to find ways of providing meals to those that rely on them.

In the US, a number of cities have implemented a “grab and go” system, where distribution points and catchment zones dictate who can collect from where.

There are still no reliable projections as to how the coronavirus outbreak in SA will unfold, but one thing is certain: there is no way in the world in which the situation will be less severe in three weeks’ time.

If schools are going to be shut for months, then provincial governments need to come up with plans for how they will help poor families. There are no plans in place for sustained school closures.

Motshekga has been quoted as saying the government will not be able to run special programmes. If the department of basic education is reneging on its responsibility, it should give the school nutrition money to a department that is willing and able to come up with a solution.

When one in five children are hungry and rely on these meals it is clear that free school meals have become part of the social infrastructure that millions of children rely on. We cannot simply ignore that because of the logistical complexities involved.

The money has already been budgeted and allocated, now provinces need to find innovative ways of getting meals to children.

• Dr Spaull is a senior researcher in the economics department at Stellenbosch University