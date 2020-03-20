Immunising one country and leaving the rest to their fate not enough to protect citizens

This Covid-19 black swan requires global co-operation and co-ordination. We have seen some moves by the EU in the past few days towards a regional response, while the Group of 7 (G7) countries has announced that it will do “whatever is necessary” to stabilise the global economy and to co-ordinate their recovery plans.

Yet 12 years ago, the onset of the global financial crisis pressed home that the G8, as it was then, was not enough. It resulted in the Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers being elevated to summit level, galvanising urgent action that helped to ameliorate what would have been a deeper global economic crisis. The world needs a similar initiative now.

Saudi Arabia, the current chair of the G20, should convene a virtual meeting of all G20 leaders, and include the World Health Organisation (WHO) to co-ordinate responses to fight the virus. This would entail keeping channels of communication open among world leaders on actions they are taking so as to build trust among citizens in their governments’ and international agencies’ responses; to adopt common fiscal and monetary approaches to deal with the economic fallout, while mobilising the private sector for the global good; and, finally, to facilitate and expedite scientific co-operation on vaccine development.

The world needs a long-term response, so the Saudi presidency should also work closely with the next two G20 presidencies, Italy (2021) and India (2022). This would allow for significant continuity in the actions taken by the G20 as a collective, as the pandemic could last between 12 and 18 months before a vaccine is rolled out globally. Certainly, the socioeconomic and fiscal effects will be felt for some time after that, even if the pandemic were to be flattened sooner.

Poor countries

Critically, the G20 must also consider the specific plight of the poorest countries during this global pandemic, in line with its recognition in 2010 of the necessity to narrow the development gap between richer and poorer countries and how their policy decisions affect low-income countries.

To tackle longer-term global health inequality, it is essential for the G20 to spearhead the establishment of a global medical stockpiles reserve that will mitigate the challenges the world is now facing with just-in-time health supply chains. This pandemic will have significant long-term consequences for the development prospects and coping ability of less developed nations, and, relatedly, for their achievement of the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Building up an effective and integrated global health system is a much bigger challenge, but this pandemic should highlight the world’s interconnectedness and that the weak links in the provision of global public good put the whole system at risk.