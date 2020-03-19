Opinion

WATCH: What the Reserve Bank is likely to do with rates

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

19 March 2020 - 11:21 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ximagination

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The debate around interest rates has moved from whether the central bank will cut to how extensive the cut will be.

The panel also discusses the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Or listen to the full audio:

