WATCH: What the Reserve Bank is likely to do with rates
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
19 March 2020 - 11:21
The debate around interest rates has moved from whether the central bank will cut to how extensive the cut will be.
The panel also discusses the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.
Or listen to the full audio: