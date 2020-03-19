Covid-19 likely to cause many force majeure terminations of contract

Fortunately for some contracting entities, their force majeure clauses may include specific references to “epidemic” and “pandemic”. However, others will need to look at the broader references to “plagues”, “natural disasters” and “natural events” to determine whether Covid-19 falls within one of these listed items.

Typically a party must prove that the force majeure event was not within its reasonable control; could not have reasonably been avoided or overcome; and is not (directly or indirectly) a result of the negligence, wilful conduct or default of the affected party. There must usually be a link between the force majeure event and the failure to perform.

While on the face of it a contractor would appear to be able to rely on a force majeure clause to excuse its performance under the contract as a result of Covid-19 prevention, it is not always that clear cut. The unaffected party may need to assess whether the affected party took reasonable measures to avoid Covid-19 transmission in its workplace. Did the contractor voluntarily close its business? Could the contractor have subcontracted the works? Is it actually impossible for the contractor or service provider to fulfill its obligations under the contract?

While a party may be excused from its performance under the contract while the force majeure continues, there is usually an obligation to use all commercially reasonable efforts to alleviate and mitigate the cause and effect of the force majeure event and resume performance of its obligations once it is able to do so. However, if the stoppage continues for an extended period, there is sometimes a right to terminate the contract by either party.