Civil society has a role to play in resuscitating local government

In our cities of today political parties and their incubated factions seem to be free to play fast and loose with municipal governance. These same factions battle one another to deploy people to critical posts with little consideration given to qualifications, management capabilities or an intimate knowledge of municipal processes. The mechanics of these factional conquests, documented so well by Crispin Olver in his incisive analysis of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, are repeated daily in local governments around the country.

In this context of widespread chaotic urban governance it can be all too easy to be captivated by headlines of Machiavellian political contests. Yet apart from the disruptive leadership changes that arise in these institutional battles, it should be appreciated that these processes often cause the displacement of professional staff, who leave out of frustration or get pushed out.

In our largest cities, with budgets that dwarf those of a number of the provinces, these processes have caused deep fissures in governance systems and in the professional management of diverse municipal functions. Instead of these municipal professionals participating in meaningful engagement with councillors, communities and other stakeholders, we end up with mayors and their political teams scuttling from one choreographed event to another while day-to-day service delivery suffers.

Despite these upheavals, our cities still rarely miss a beat in claiming they are doing better than ever before. As an example, the eThekwini metro claimed in its recent draft annual report that the 2018/2019 year saw the best ever performance of its administrative leadership team in terms of their key performance indicators. However, a close reading of the report and analysis of other data, such as that from the auditor-general, suggests these claims flatter to deceive.

For example, the same report notes that Durban Solid Waste (of the many tender troubles) has in fact provided a weekly household-level garbage collection service to 106% of households. The eyebrow-raising statistic aside, citizens reading this might well be forgiven for thinking they must have been imagining the extensive city-wide strikes and service interruptions in areas such as Umlazi in 2018 and 2019.

For SA’s cities to recover from their damaging urban governance rut they will require a lot more than the mere parading of those who have allegedly fallen foul of the law. After all, this is not only a story of a few bad apples at the top. It is a situation where entire sections of increasingly elaborate municipal bureaucratic structures now struggle to carry out their responsibilities in an efficient and effective manner.

Without a serious reboot of systems of management and associated forms of performance governance, the prospects of delivering the urgently needed development that citizens are calling for remains unlikely. For a major city such as eThekwini to have turned from being the best performer in effective use of capital budgets in the 2000s to being the worst at spending its planned capital budget in the last decade suggests that problems extend well beyond that of highly contested political games. Similar challenges face many of the large cities in the country and almost all the secondary cities.