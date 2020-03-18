WILMOT JAMES: A plea for effective risk management

A year later, the world of modern business, only some of whom paid heed to Sands and his colleagues, is discovering how brutal it can be, when a novel virus named Sars-COV-2 spills over into an immunologically naive human population and rips apart our personal, social and economic arrangements. The effect on human lives and health will be staggering, although how severe exactly cannot be told at this time. The economic impact, political economist Robert Muggah observed, could be “losses of 1%-2% of global GDP this year. In the short-term we can expect a recession and there’s a good chance we'll see a depression by 2021”.

Prophetically, Sands and his colleagues spelled out in January 2019 what many of the world’s biggest companies experienced a year later with the Covid-19 outbreak:

: infectious disease outbreaks will affect productivity, drive absenteeism rates and medical insurance costs. Health-care costs are a significant component of operating costs. Outbreaks will limit business travel between headquarters, regional offices, suppliers and customers, compromising relationships. Companies will wish to limit workplace disease transmission, encourage contagious employees to stay at home and therefore need to design medical insurance options and telecommuting systems to enable work to continue. Consequences for supply chains : infectious disease outbreaks disrupt international supply chains. Just-in-time manufacturing allows for small volume on-site inventories and relies on low defect rates, but these very characteristics of modern globalised business rely on suppliers that can deliver rapidly and on scale, rendering them extremely vulnerable to disease outbreak disruptions. To manage the risk requires comprehensive high-resolution geographic and time information, which may or may not be available, and businesses have an interest in investing in the capacity to acquire such surveillance.

Effect on customers: widespread death and disease associated with severe disease outbreaks will affect many companies. Just consider the retail sectors. Even outbreaks with low infection rates and the fear of infection will depress retail and reduce entertainment spending. So too will customers turn to e-commerce shopping instead of traditional shop retail, affecting their distribution models. Some companies are better able to adjust than others.

Sands used epidemic outbreaks as examples to make his case, but the argument applies to any disaster or catastrophic event. In SA the most telling example of why businesses should invest in better disaster prediction, detection, mitigation, response and recovery was the Cape drought and water-shortage catastrophe of 2014-2016, which is more than likely to recur. Many businesses were affected, the tourism, agriculture and short-term insurance sectors most directly.

Statistics provided by Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotions entity Wesgro showed a drop of 1.5-million tourists between 2014 and 2015 (from 10-million in 2014 to 8.5-million in 2015). Airline and hotel bookings dropped, and tourism-related job growth stagnated between 2014 and 2015. While the tourism market recovered and showed great resilience after the end of the drought, the longer-term effects saw a sharp decline in jobs from 198,417 in 2016 to 174,893 by 2018, a drop of 23,524 or 12%; this in a country that has an unemployment rate anywhere between 29% and 35%, depending on what counting method is used.

The Covid-19 outbreak will dwarf in scale the human and economic effect of Cape Town’s drought. But it adds urgency to the call on business leaders to adopt a new risk approach and mindset. Business leaders should better position their organisations to avoid exposure, and they should respond effectively to support global health security. Companies should extend risk management beyond medical responses to employees, important as that is, to include the securing of operations, supply and distribution channels, managing relations of trust with employees, customers and investors, engaging in advanced logistical planning and developing plans for pre-emptive communications.

As Sands and his colleagues point out, actions that are to be taken should be incorporated into routine risk management practices. Beyond their individual companies, they can also leverage resources and influence through chambers of commerce and business associations and invest, for example, in the dynamic fields of climate science at local universities, national disease detection and surveillance entities such as — in the case of SA — the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (soon to become part of the new National Public Health Institute of SA), regional bodies like the Zambia-based regional public health operations of the Africa Centre for Disease Control, and nongovernmental organisations such as the Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontiers as well as the many more local nongovernmental organisations involved in emergency response.

Supporting Africa-wide initiatives is vitally important. The domains of infectious disease and biological outbreaks recognise no national boundaries. SA companies, in mining, telecommunications, broadcasting, financial services/banking, retail and consulting businesses, have a substantial footprint on the continent, a presence likely to expand given the operation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement concluded in September last year. In the Brenthurst Foundation’s Vital Signs: Health Security in South Africa Jonathan Daven, Michael Kahn and I argue that “given their exposure to disasters and catastrophes, it is in the self-interest of SA business to invest in surveillance, epidemiological and climate services, as well as in medical countermeasure pipeline developments, to enable countries in which they operate to mount a continuously improving and far more effective menu of interventions to prevent, detect and respond to disasters”.

Fortunately, there is a ready-made entity to place the investment: the Africa-CDC, led by the distinguished virologist John Nkengasong, launched the Africa Public Health Foundation (APHF) in February 2020. Modelled on the Atlanta based CDC Foundation, the APHF is a public-private partnership project between the AU and the World Economic Forum with the goal of drawing in private sector companies into scaled up public-sector epidemic detection, prevention and response across the African continent.

• James, a former dean at the University of Cape Town, is a visiting professor at Columbia University and editor and co-author of Vital Signs: Health Security in SA.