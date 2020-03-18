Opinion Disabled workers ‘do the work of two people’ US employers tap into overlooked labour pools amid record low joblessness BL PREMIUM

New York — Sometimes a disadvantage in life can be a distinct advantage in the workplace. That is what some US employers found when record low unemployment forced them to tap overlooked pools of labour to find workers.

They have found that disabled workers — particularly some employees on the autism spectrum — are able to do their jobs well, not despite their disability but because of it. They may even have a thing or two to teach other employees about how to work.