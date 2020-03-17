Working remotely is one way to side step load-shedding

Between 2005 and 2019, the number of people working remotely across the world grew by a staggering 173%. Working from home is no longer reserved for certain industries and professions — it’s becoming the number one workplace benefit people are looking for in a job.

SA is lagging about four or five years behind the curve but signs are pointing to a big spike in remote working over the next two years. A recent survey by executive recruiter Jack Hammer revealed that remote working and flexitime are increasingly being implemented by SA companies as a means of enhancing employee engagement, wellness and productivity.

Research from the Centre for Disruptive Technologies backs this up. We’re starting to see a major uptake in the number of financial services firms offering it; businesses and functions that have been traditionally office-based.

At its most simple level, remote working means a job that’s done outside of the office. For some, this means working from home one or two days a week; for others it’s embedded into the very nature of their job description.

To understand what’s happening locally, we need to look at what’s driving the exponential growth in remote working globally — and it’s more than just technology.

Globalisation has made the world smaller and more accessible. It’s cheaper to travel and businesses are moving beyond their regional plays. But as globalisation increases, we can also expect to see increased pressure on people to work away from the office.