Highly unusual for oil to feel pressure from both supply and demand

The concern for oil is now two-fold, with both a supply and demand dimension. This is highly unusual. Oil shocks are usually supply or demand driven — rarely, if ever, have they been both. Demand has been very weak in the first quarter due to the coronavirus, sufficient for the International Energy Agency to predict average year-on-year demand will slightly contract in 2020.

Now that the virus has spread beyond China’s borders, the consensus view that this will be a three- to six-month issue could be far too optimistic. On the supply side, the Opec+ rift could return between 1-million to 2-million barrels of crude supply to the market in the coming months. This oil would not have a use in today’s market, only finding a home in storage, and so could extend the depression of prices.

However, oil prices are the great enabler of market equilibrium and we have been here before. In 2014 the oil price started a descent from $115 to $46 a barrel. In 2016 it sank to $27, having recovered to $68 after the prior collapse. On both occasions the lows were temporary.

Given this recent history there is a temptation to assume the market has over-reacted and that prices cannot stay down for long. At $35 a barrel, the oil price is unsustainably low for a large cross-section of oil and gas producers. However, demand data could yet deteriorate from here, and we will be watching the second-quarter forecasts very carefully.

Furthermore, the market’s confidence in Opec’s ability to manage the supply-demand equilibrium — which was already fragile — is unlikely to recover fully. That said, if the political strongmen of Saudi Arabia and Russia can agree on a constructive way forward, oil could recover very quickly. On the other hand, those relying on demand recovering or US shale production capitulating may have a longer and more arduous wait.

One other point needs to be emphasised. We do not believe this collapse in oil prices threatens the energy transition or slows the shift to a low-carbon economy. Oil is not generally used to generate electricity, and electric vehicle sales are driven more by regulation and technology advances than by operating cost arbitrage. While the impact to gas prices for power may be more nuanced, renewable energy technologies are highly cost competitive and their costs continue to decline.

It will be interesting to see how the oil majors allocate capital to “old” and “new” energies in the light of this commodity price move. It could be that lower but stable returns from renewable energy projects look more attractive than ever.

• Nelson is head of natural resources, and Webb an analyst, at Ninety One (previously Investec Asset Management).