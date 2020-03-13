Opinion

CARTOON: Covid-19 bull’s-eye

13 March 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, March 13 2020
MARKET WRAP: JSE slumps by the most since 1997 as global market rout continues

As the coronavirus pandemic fells the markets, the all share plunges 9.72% and the top 40 9.92%
Markets
10 hours ago

BRIGHT KHUMALO: It’s hell waiting, but stay-at-home stocks may pay off

In volatile times, buy an index and sit back. If you insist on picking stocks, here are some suggestions
Opinion
11 hours ago

Travel ban by Donald Trump causes oil price to fall

That is also being compounded by the threat of a flood of cheap supply after Saudi Arabia and the UAE said they would raise output in a standoff with ...
Markets
15 hours ago

Global stocks plunge as Trump measures on pandemic disappoint

The MSCI all-country world index enters a bear market as European shares hit their lowest in nearly four years
Markets
17 hours ago

Rand plunges further as WHO declares Covid-19 a global pandemic

‘If you are watching stock prices today in SA, brace yourselves, we will not be spared’, one analyst says
Markets
18 hours ago
Thursday, March 12 2020
