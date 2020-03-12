TREVOR MANUEL: Our problem: spending more on the past than the future

There is absolutely no policy room and little scope to introduce new spending. As a consequence of a shrinking economy and a lack of confidence, our revenue yields are low. The revenue shortfall for the current year is projected to be about R64bn. The population is now approaching 60-million, but we have only about 13-million contributors to personal income tax. This clearly is an unsustainable equation.

Reflecting on the growing debt service costs, Madiba once remarked: “That money has already been spent and we are now only paying interest. There is something very wrong when we spend more on the past that on the future!”

Further compounding the dire economic situation are the revelations we have heard at various commissions of inquiry — Zondo, Mpati and Nugent — and in the courts about the fitness of individuals to hold office. There are also stories from private-sector companies that once appeared to flourish from the ill-gotten corrupt supply chains in the greater public sector. We all know now that it was the unfettered abuse of at least a decade that has led to this fiscal crisis. Consequently, we must demand — repeatedly and loudly — that perpetrators from across the political and business spectrum are tried and convicted.

At the risk of dimming our prospects even further, the tale is incomplete until we include the ravages of once-proud institutions now destroyed. There are three examples of institutional decay I want to highlight. The first, is that there are few among us who are not horrified by the state of local authorities — as the developmental economist Ayabonga Cawe recently reminded us in reflecting on his hometown in the Chris Hani district. There is frequently no water or sanitation, poorly functioning clinics, no roads — not even gravel ones — to speak of. How do we expect parents to raise families under such conditions?

The second is a state-owned bank with a defined mandate, the Land and Agriculture Development Bank (Land Bank). In January Moody’s downgraded the credit rating of the Land Bank to junk. The third is Eskom, an institution that for some years after 1994 had a credit rating better than the sovereign. Eskom had a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63 in 2000 and could borrow from capital markets against its own balance sheet without state guarantees. It had six power stations mothballed because they were surplus to energy demand, ran a phenomenally strong programme for the training of black engineers and technicians and had access to the best design technologies in the world.

Most people in government and the private sector have effectively opted out of public services. We all have medical aid and are spared the horrors of public health care. Many if not most who have children send them to private schools. We mostly live in areas where there are private security patrols, because our country’s policing is appalling. We rarely if ever travel by public transport. We must recognise that we are a privileged minority in our country. All of the services mentioned are in a state of rapid deterioration. As the costs of public services rise, the quality declines.

Yet solutions are within our reach. If we focus on four major challenges, we can make a huge difference. These are unemployment, especially among young people; inequality, with the elite firmly on one side of that equation; the quality of public services; and the now-unaffordable public sector wage bill. Clearly some of these are more within grasp than others but all must be solved in the short term. Even fiscally, the situation is not entirely beyond redemption.