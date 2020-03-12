The DA details a rosy future for the Western Cape

On Tuesday, I tabled the Western Cape government’s 2020 budget in the Western Cape provincial parliament. This outlined how our spending over the medium term will deliver against the new Western Cape provincial strategic plan for 2019-2024, and its vision-inspired priorities, and, most importantly, how it would deliver for all who live in the Western Cape.

Two weeks ago in his state of the province address, Western Cape premier Alan Winde set out the DA’s vision for the province, which is captured in this plan, and commits us to putting the needs, choices and dreams of all those living in the Western Cape at the heart of everything we do, to build “a safe Western Cape where everyone prospers”.

However, we cannot ignore the fact that SA is in deep economic trouble, and that we have an economy in recession, staggering levels of unemployment, unstable public finances, zombie state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and huge fiscal risks.

We also have significant downside risks in the form of planned load-shedding, trade wars, oil wars, and the coronavirus, which will have a negative impact on the national economy.

What most people do not seem to realise is that even if the proposed structural reforms, outlined in the document “Towards an economic strategy for SA” are implemented by the national government, which seems unlikely, economic growth still does not exceed 2% over the medium term, which is insufficient to sustain our public finances.

And even if the public-sector wage bill is cut by R160bn by the national government, which also seems unlikely, the national debt still explodes over the medium term to a staggering R4.38-trillion, or 70% of GDP, which is regarded by international financial institutions as a “high-risk threshold”.