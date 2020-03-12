Iran shows poor judgment in strike on military base

We should assume — or hope — Trump will not carry through on his mindless Twitter threat to strike at Iranian cultural sites, “very fast and very hard”. But even if the punishment is inflicted on Iraqi Shiite militias that act as Iranian proxies in Iraq, there is a substantial risk of escalation.

The risk is not only on the American side. For one, Tehran will find itself having to provide more and more support to its proxies in Iraq. But that may be the least of the regime’s worries. As Trump has already demonstrated with the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the US is prepared to extract direct retribution on senior regime figures.

You would think inviting such an escalation would ill suit the Islamic Republic at a time when it is grappling with several overlapping crises — the coronavirus outbreak, the effects of the Saudi-Russian oil war, widespread public distrust of the leadership and growing international concern at its nuclear brinkmanship.

The attack came a day after the regime pleaded with the US to lift sanctions that, it said, were hindering imports of medicines and food needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak — and a day before it sought $5bn from the International Monetary Fund for that same purpose.

So why bait Trump — and tempt fate — now?

It might be merely a matter of habit: the regime simply cannot help playing fast and loose. Despite the perception in quarters of Washington that Iran’s leaders are artful schemers, their default tendency has been to keep testing American tolerance.

Only the caution — and occasionally, credulity — of US presidents has prevented catastrophe. What better demonstration of recklessness than that the Iranians have continued to dance on the knife’s edge when the implement is being wielded by someone as clumsy as Trump?