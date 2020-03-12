Opinion

CARTOON: Airlines’ viral load

12 March 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, March 12 2020
Thursday, March 12 2020

Airlines bearing the financial brunt of coronavirus calamity

Some carriers face calamity, scrapping from 25% to 80% of flights, and CEOs taking no salary while encouraging staff to take leave
Companies
1 day ago

Cathay Pacific warns of dire effects of Covid-19 on revenue

The airline has cut capacity to mainland China 90% and reduced its entire international network by about 40% because of the coronavirus
Companies
12 hours ago

Airlines’ loss to Covid-19 greater than in global financial crisis

The airline industry could lose up to $113bn in lost revenue with IATA director-general noting, ‘these are extraordinary times’
Companies
6 days ago

Donald Trump announces help for airlines and cruise lines over coronavirus

The US president referred to ‘substantial’ economic measures, such as a payroll tax cut and paid sick leave
World
1 day ago

Empty eateries and stalled supplies — how coronavirus is hurting local businesses

Like many other countries, SA will pay heavily for the epidemic in lost trade and tourism
National
3 days ago
Wednesday, March 11 2020
Wednesday, March 11 2020

Most read

1.
Business rescue is unlikely to cure SAA of its ...
Opinion
2.
ANDREA BURGENER: Bland fake-meat burgers are ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Include. More. People. In. ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CHRIS THURMAN: Naked truth rendered with age-old ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mapping the ACDP’s total ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.