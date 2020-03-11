Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Think carefully before buying the dip BL PREMIUM

Time to buy the dip? That was a winning strategy in each of the past three big stock market corrections. Global equities were 19% below their February high as of Monday’s close. Pretty much a bear market and a decline on a par with sell-offs in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

But ponder what will happen to earnings before filling your boots. US stocks are cheaper. However, at almost 16 times expected earnings, they are still no bargain. The previous sell-off in 2018 knocked valuations down to under 14 times. In that rout, estimates wobbled but actual earnings ended up growing. Whiffs of recession then turned out to be a pure aroma of red herring.