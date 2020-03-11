MARK BARNES: Virus is a reminder that we need to attract capital to projects, not markets
As Covid-19 does its deadly work and other contagions take hold, capital should be poured in to empower the masses
11 March 2020 - 13:55
Any premature death is a tragedy; it’s not just a numbers issue. It is however not possible that the 864 confirmed cases and 29 deaths resulting from Covid-19 in the US (as I write this) are the sole cause of trillions of dollars in value being lost on US stock markets.
Covid-19 has scraped off the thin, crusty veneer of certainty about robust and ever increasing value in financial markets. In any case, I think listed equities are on their way out as a dominant asset class. It may take a decade, but the capital markets are going off the grid.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now