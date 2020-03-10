Opinion RONAK GOPALDAS: Africa should make sure it ends up on the right side of coronavirus geopolitics The epidemic may trigger a full-scale realignment with the continent by powers from the US to China and India BL PREMIUM

Much of the current discourse over the coronavirus outbreak has centred on the humanitarian and economic contagion stemming from the virus, yet precious little attention has been paid to its geopolitical and geostrategic implications of the epidemic.

A deep and protracted crisis threatens to have hugely disruptive effects on the existing global order. Indeed, the fallout could trigger a realignment in international relations and could result in the roles of key actors being fundamentally altered as they aim to quell the political and financial disruptions to their economies. With a recalibration of strategic priorities, it naturally follows that the outlook becomes more ambiguous and uncertain.