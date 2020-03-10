M&A are about culture as much as commerce

The strong currents of ongoing political and economic uncertainty (both in SA and in the global context) have made for challenging conditions when it comes to landing significant investments in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) on SA shores. But is the Competition Commission’s recent approval of the sale of SA food giant, Pioneer Foods to PepsiCo indicative of an upswing in M&A?

Most expert opinions and predictions are that we are not likely to see increases in M&A volume and value until about 2021 or 2022; and that remains highly dependent on whether there are enough signs, in the meantime, of economic improvement and the enhancement of the country’s investment environment.

While M&A prospects are more likely to mirror a growing economic crisis in SA, this year does bring a more positive outlook on the possibilities of new trade relationships being formed in Africa as the global trade patterns shift.

PepsiCo’s acquisition of Pioneer Foods, owner of leading brands such as Sasko, Ceres and Weet-Bix, might be an outlier in terms of current direct foreign investment into the country, but does highlight the opportunities that SA companies can present to multinationals aiming to grow their footprint on the continent.

While high-value deal-making is critical for SA’s economic growth, the current lull gives us pause to think about the way that we tackle M&A — particularly when it is estimated that at least more than 50% of large-scale mergers (in particular, as opposed to acquisitions) fail. (In fact, according to sources such as the Harvard Business Review, the rate of M&A failures is about 70% to 90%.)