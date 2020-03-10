Opinion

CARTOON: Black Monday

10 March 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, March 10 2020
Tuesday, March 10 2020

Traders brace for more volatility as virus and oil push JSE to worst one-day performance since 2008

Asian markets have plummeted as focus shifts to an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, and oil has lost more than a third since Friday
Markets
23 hours ago

Oil plummets in biggest daily rout since 1991 Gulf War

Oil loses about a third of its value after Saudi Arabia signals it will hike output to win market share
Markets
16 hours ago

First salvo fired in oil price war

At least six refiners from China to Singapore say they will nonetheless try to maximise  purchases from Saudi Arabia storage capacity permitting
Markets
18 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to raise oil output after Opec+ deal collapses

A three-year pact between Opec and Russia ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper production cuts
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Resources index has worst day in 22 years on oil-price slump

The rapid sell-off comes as the coronavirus death toll and infection rates continue to rise
Markets
9 hours ago
Monday, March 9 2020
Monday, March 9 2020

Most read

1.
HELEN ZILLE: If the DA walks out, things will ...
Opinion
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: The Proteas are so disciplined!
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CAROL PATON: State all at sea as no-one captains ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CHRIS THURMAN: Naked truth rendered with age-old ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Triple whammy of shocks for Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.