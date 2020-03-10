Boosting infrastructure spend will not get China out of trouble

With the coronavirus shutting down large parts of China, plans for big infrastructure spending to stimulate the economy are rising. But what will be built, and for whom?

The scale seems striking. Several provinces have cumulatively announced plans to build or restart about 25-trillion yuan of projects over the next few years. For 2020, that amounts to about 3.5-trillion yuan of expenditure. To finance this building spree, about 950-billion yuan of special bonds were issued in the first two months of the year, with close to 70% for infrastructure.

Work has resumed on more than 500 major highway and waterway projects that had been halted with the outbreak, and local governments are pushing for more.

There are also some encouraging indicators as the country begins to emerge from lockdown. Factory restarts and return-to-work numbers are getting better. Rail and freight data is edging up. Machine operating rates have been rising at a faster pace than workers are returning to their jobs, suggesting a rush to show construction activity and boost sentiment.

Whether all this building actually gets done is one issue. China has large swathes of land and rural areas outside the southern and eastern regions that could use infrastructure, but they have always needed an uplift. A more pressing question is what purpose is served besides deploying money on roads to nowhere. The economy remains hung-over from excesses of past stimuli. Will one more highway in the hinterland boost car sales? Can a maglev rail line ease pressures on crippled industrial and tech supply chains?

Much of the spending is intended to tackle an impending hit to growth from the virus and the latent effects of the trade war with the US. It comes as the central and local governments race to meet targets under the current five-year plan while heading into a new one. But attempting to prop up growth numbers will not return workers to the parts of the economy that need it most or get companies the parts they need.