The UK should look to the US for a trade deal, not the onerous EU

The UK should be most wary of aligning with the EU in financial services. This was brought home to me in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis a decade ago when I was chair of the governors and heads of supervisors in Basel. I met with Michel Barnier (then the relevant EU Commissioner, now the Brussels Brexit negotiator) to discuss the adoption of the new Basel III capital adequacy regulations into EU law. The aim was to raise the amount of equity capital that banks had to issue to improve their ability to absorb losses.

From the start of the Basel process, these requirements were always seen as a minimum — individual governments were free to go further to make their banking systems safer. And the US, Switzerland, Sweden, as well as the UK, were, indeed, keen to set a higher bar.

Those countries didn’t insist in turn that the EU should impose tougher regulation on its banks, as it was unwilling to do. But Barnier, strongly encouraged by his staff, wanted complete EU harmonisation and opposed the UK’s wish to enforce stricter rules on its own lenders. His guiding principle was that there should be a single regime in Europe determined by the Brussels machinery. He was left in no doubt that the UK wouldn’t accept this.

Complicated regulation

Since then, EU regulation of financial services has gone down a road of increasingly detailed and often pointless directives that offer little protection to retail investors but add to the costs of the system. Mifid II is a classic example that has created unnecessary problems for the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, such as the calculation of future returns fund managers must provide to their investors. Banking’s culture needed to improve, but you don’t do this by setting up an expensive and incomprehensible burden of compliance.

Equivalence with EU regulation is not, therefore, an attractive path for British officials to follow. Recent comments by the outgoing and incoming governors of the Bank of England suggest they understand that. As a global financial centre, any threat to the City will come not from various European hubs that would like to take business from London but from New York. That’s why equivalence with the US should take precedence.

The first reason for prioritising the Americans over the Europeans is that much of the UK financial sector’s business in Europe is already being done through separate subsidiaries or branches in the EU. Obviously, those companies will have to abide by EU regulations when selling within the bloc. But there’s no reason why Britain would wish to force those rules on firms operating in the UK when they’re selling either domestically or to the rest of the world, including to the US.

Second, New York is the real rival to the City, not Frankfurt, Paris or other would-be EU financial centres. As such, any regulatory alignment should be determined by the UK’s interest in remaining the pre-eminent financial hub in the European time zone. Why align with Europe when the real game is elsewhere?

Third, whatever the disagreements between London and Washington over Huawei, Iran or chlorinated chicken, it would be foolish of the UK to ignore the benefits from co-operation between the two countries on financial regulation. In the post-crisis debates on regulatory reform, the Americans and the Brits worked together well to toughen capital requirements on banks. This was often opposed by EU regulators more interested in protecting their national banks, which remain financially weak to this day.

The transatlantic partnership offers a better hope for future regulation than tying London to a EU model. If equivalence must be the aim, then it’s with the US rather than the EU that the future lies.

• King is a member of the UK House of Lords, and a professor of economics and law at New York University.

Bloomberg